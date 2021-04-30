WALDORF — Raymond G. Bourassa, 97, formerly of White Plains, Md., died April 23, 2021, at The Charleston Senior Community in Waldorf, Md.
Raymond was born on February 22, 1924, in Worcester, Mass., to Blanche (Hickey) and Anthony Bourassa. After 22 years of military service (Coast Guard and Navy) with time spent in the Pacific Theater during World War II, and 20 years of federal government service, he retired in 1984. He was a resident of Charles County since 1978.
Raymond was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Philip Bourassa and Donald Bourassa; two sisters, Doris (Bourassa) Lorraine and Irene (Bourassa) Dineen; and his son, Richard Bourassa. He leaves his wife of 76 years, Jean (Koons) Bourassa; his daughter, Renee (Bourassa) Bunting; eight grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
A viewing will not be held. A Mass of Christian Burial and Inurnment at Arlington National Cemetery will take place on dates to be determined. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hospice of Charles County, Carmel of Port Tobacco in La Plata, Md., or a charity of your choice.
