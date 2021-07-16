LA PLATA — Rebecca Summers Cooksey (February 3, 1933 — July 9, 2021)
Rebecca Summers Cooksey, 88, of La Plata, Md., passed peacefully at Fenwick Landing Senior Care Community on the morning of July 9, 2021.
She was born Rebecca Turner Summers on February 3, 1933, in Hughesville, Md., to Joseph Leon Summers, Sr. and L. Caroline Summers (Turner). She was raised on her family’s farm in Hughesville and graduated from La Plata High School. On August 2, 1952, Rebecca married Dutton Cooksey, the love of her life, and together they lived, worked, and raised their two boys, Tommy and Bobby, on the Cooksey family farm in La Plata.
Rebecca enjoyed caring for her family, working, and preserving bounty from the garden. She loved to dance — if the Hayden Butler Band was playing, she and Dutton were there. She was also a lifetime member of Christ Church in La Plata, MD. As her sons grew older, she entered the working world and was immensely proud of the contributions she made at the dental office of Dr. Blue and Dr. Wilhem, the Jarwood Clinic for Dr. Jarboe and Dr. Wooddy, and the Edward L. Sanders Insurance Agency from which she retired. Rebecca enjoyed antiques, yard sales, and telling the history behind each item that she acquired. Her husband, Thomas Dutton Cooksey, Sr., passed in 1983 and, after many years, she was married to John Thomas Parran in 2003.
Rebecca is preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Dutton Cooksey, Sr.; husband, John Thomas Parran, Jr.; son, Robert Fairfax Cooksey; father, Joseph Leon Summers, Sr.; mother, L. Caroline Summers (Turner); brother, Joseph Leon Summers, Jr.; brother, Alton Jeremiah Summers; brother, George “Ned” Edward Summers; and sister, Mary Anna Shorter (Summers). She is survived by her son, Thomas Dutton Cooksey, Jr. (Pamela) and granddaughter Tamera Lynn Cooksey.
Visitation was held on Wednesday, July 14, 2021, 11 a.m.-12 p.m., at Arehart-Echols Funeral Home located at 211 St. Mary’s Ave., La Plata, MD 20646. The funeral service will immediately follow and a private interment at Sacred Heart Church Cemetery located at 300 St. Mary’s Ave, La Plata, MD 20646. Pallbearers will be Jeff Summers, Troy Summers, Greg Cooksey, Wayne Hancock, David Hancock, and Archie Verdiglione.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory can be made to:
Humane Society of Charles County, P.O. Box 1015, Waldorf, MD 20604
Dementia Society of America, P.O. Box 600, Doylestown, PA 18901
Alzheimer’s Association National Capital Area Chapter, 8180 Greensboro Dr., Suite 400, McLean, VA 22102
INTERMENT WILL BE PRIVATE
