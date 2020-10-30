SARASOTA, Fla. — (Egan) Renie Egan Hale, 81, died of natural causes on October 23, 2020, in Sarasota, Fla.
Renie was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Clarence, her son John, her brother David, and their parents.
Renie is survived by son, Mark Hale (Michelle) of Warrenton, Va.; brother, John Egan (Susan) of Virginia Beach, Va.; granddaughters Julia Hale of Fairfax, Va., and Sara Hale of Warrenton, Va.
A private graveside service will be held for family due to the pandemic.
The family requests memorial donations in lieu of flowers to the Alzheimer’s Association.
