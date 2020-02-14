BENEDICT — Richard Frederic Howard, 58, of Chesapeake Beach, MD, formerly of Benedict, MD, passed away peacefully on February 7, 2020 at home after a long battle with ALS. Richard was born November 17, 1961 in Washington, DC to Robert and Thelma Howard, moving to Benedict, MD when he was a young child. He graduated from Thomas Stone High School in 1979 and later worked as a press operator and truck driver for Direct Mail Lithographers and for the Charles County Parks and Recreation as a groundskeeper. Richard enjoyed playing golf with his friends, fishing, and riding his motorcycle. He also enjoyed watching sports on TV as well as in person. He was so happy that his Nationals won the World Series and his Capitals won the Stanley Cup. Richard is survived by his girlfriend of ten years, Amanda Ewen and their four cats, Kozmic, Scrappy, Lady and PatKat. He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Thelma Howard, and his beloved dog Ally. Visitation will be Wednesday, March 4, from 12-1 p.m. at Rausch Funeral Home, P.A., Owings. A memorial service will follow at 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Calvert Hospice, PO Box 838, Prince Frederick MD, 20678, 410-535-0892 or online at calverthospice.org.
