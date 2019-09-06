LUSBY — Richard H. Pickeral Jr., 27, of Lusby, Maryland passed away September 1, 2019. Richard was an employee with Charles County Government for three years. He also served in the Army Reserves, 55th Battalion, 818th SMC 4th Platoon for eight years. He is survived by his wife Ashley Pickeral: his parents, Richard H. Pickeral Sr. and Kimberly Pickeral; sister, Lauren Pickeral (Markise Cole), brother, William Pickeral (Janae Luther), nephews Gavin Hargett and Jaxon Cole; Aunts Christie Edelen and Audrey Cherrico; and numerous other Aunts, Uncles, and Cousins. Visitation will be held on September 7, 2019, from 11:30 am — 1:00 p.m. at Rausch Funeral Home — Lusby, Maryland. Interment immediately following at Evergreen Memorial Gardens, Great Mills, Maryland.
LUSBY — Richard H. Pickeral Jr., 27, of Lusby, Maryland passed away September 1, 2019.
Richard was an employee with Charles County Government for three years. He also served in the Army Reserves, 55th Battalion, 818th SMC 4th Platoon for eight years.
He is survived by his wife Ashley Pickeral: his parents, Richard H. Pickeral Sr. and Kimberly Pickeral; sister, Lauren Pickeral (Markise Cole), brother, William Pickeral (Janae Luther), nephews Gavin Hargett and Jaxon Cole; Aunts Christie Edelen and Audrey Cherrico; and numerous other Aunts, Uncles, and Cousins.
Visitation will be held on September 7, 2019, from 11:30 am — 1:00 p.m. at Rausch Funeral Home — Lusby, Maryland. Interment immediately following at Evergreen Memorial Gardens, Great Mills, Maryland.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.