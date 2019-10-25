WELCOME — Richard James “RJ” Burket, age 21, of Welcome, MD, passed away on October 18, 2019.
RJ was a Landscaper with PDE Landscaping and attended La Plata United Methodist Church. He was a graduate of Lackey High School, Class of 2016 and a volunteer with the Humane Society of Charles County. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, spending time with friends, and playing video games with his nephew.
He is son of Richard Leroy Burket, Jr. and Donna Marie Butland Burket.
In addition to his parents, RJ is survived by his sister, Jessica Williamson, and her husband Matthew; maternal grandmother, Betty Butland; one nephew, Keegan Potter Williamson; four aunts; four uncles; and a host of cousins.
A Visitation will be held on Friday, November 1, 2019 from 2:30PM until 4:30PM and 6PM until 8PM at Raymond Funeral Chapel, 5635 Washington Avenue, La Plata, MD 20646. A Memorial Service will be held on Monday, November 11, 2019 at 11AM at La Plata United Methodist Church, 3 Port Tobacco Road, La Plata, MD 20646. Interment will be private.
Memorial contributions in RJ’s name are asked to the Humane Society of Charles County, P.O. Box 1015, Waldorf, MD 20604.
