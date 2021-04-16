MECHANICSVILLE — Died unexpectedly on March 6, 2021 peacefully in his home. He was born May 1, 1946, in Riverdale, Md.; the son of Mary Helen Kinsland Gable and Nick Oliver Gable.
Richard enlisted in the United States Army during the Vietnam War, serving 13, August 1963 until discharge 04, December 1966. Rank at discharge, Corporal; attached to the C TRP 1BN 9th CAV 1st AIR CAV Division. Commendations received were the National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, Air Medal (12OLC), Vietnam Campaign Medal.
He was predeceased by his parents, his brother, Nick E. Gable, his sister, Edwina (Winnie) Johnston, and his love Barbara Jean Durst. He is survived by his brother, John D. Gable of Falcon, Colo., his many nephews and nieces as well as extended family and friends who all loved him dearly.
There will be a military service, to include the U.S. Army Honor Guard, for internment of his cremains at 10:00 am on 3 May, 2021 at Sarasota National Cemetery for Veterans, Sarasota, Fla. (all are welcome to attend).
For those who wish to remember and honor Richard, we ask that you consider donating to Hospice of St. Mary’s County, Calloway, Md. and/or The Veteran’s Home of Charlotte Hall, Md.
The family would like to express our heartfelt appreciation for the wonderful and respectful care given by Hospice of St. Mary’s County, Dr. Jean Estime of Charlotte Hall, Nicholas Bologna and Ashley Pennington Diaz.
