INDIAN HEAD — Richard O. Good, 66, of Indian Head, Md., passed away on April 10, 2021 at his home surrounded by his loving family.
Born on April 6, 1955 in Washington, D.C., he was the son of the late Robin H. Good and Mary Frances Wilson. Richard was known to most as the man who could fix anything and worked as a mechanic for over 50 years. He enjoyed restoring antique cars, tractors, heavy equipment, and stationary gas engines with his son Todd. He was especially proud of his granddaughters Taylor and Tessah, and loved spending time watching Jeopardy with them both. Richard also had a soft spot for his two dogs, Bella and Sissy.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Courtney Good; three step-sisters; and two step-brothers.
Richard is survived by his wife of 45 years, Theresa "Terry" Good; son, Todd "TJ" Good and his wife Holly; granddaughters, Taylor and Tessah Good; siblings, Wille Good of Waldorf, Raymond Good of La Plata, and Ralph Good of Marbury; three step-sisters; and one step-brother.
Due to the circumstances of COVID-19, a funeral service and interment will be private. We are sorry to be without your friendship and physical comfort, but it is our sincere hope that a celebration of Richard's life will be possible in the future.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Charles County, 2505 Davis Road, Waldorf, MD 20603.
Online condolences may be made on Richard's Tribute Wall
