CHESTER — Richard Wray Pickles of Chester, Md., formerly of Pomfret, Md., died in Norfolk, Va., on December 7, 2020. He was 76.
Born on August 18, 1944, in Pittsburgh, Pa., he was the son of the late Raymond Pickles and Helen Miller Pickles.
Richard grew up in Pittsburgh and was a graduate of Dormont High School and Indiana University of Pennsylvania. After graduating from college, he enlisted in the Army and served in Vietnam as a captain. After the service, Richard achieved his Chartered Life Underwriter (CLU) designation and worked with insurance and stocks during his career. After retirement, he worked as a substitute teacher at McDonough High School in Charles County. He enjoyed biking, boating, fishing, hunting, skiing and spending time with his grandchildren and family.
He is survived by his wife Marlene; son Michael and wife Jennifer of Stevensville, grandchildren Tyler and Ashley, and brother, John Pickles of LA.
A private graveside service will be held in Stevensville Cemetery. Due to the state mandated restrictions, the family will have a celebration of life when restrictions are lifted in the future.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Wounded Warrior Project.
Online condolences can be made at www.fhnfuneralhome.com.
