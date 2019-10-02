LA PLATA — Ricky Sylvester Thomas, 60 of La Plata, MD passed on to eternal life on September 23, 2019. Viewing 9 am until time of Service 11 am on Thursday, October 03, 2019 at New Life Church, 9690 Shepherds Creek Place, La Plata, MD Burial Sacred Heart Catholic Church Cemetery, La Plata, MD. Arrangements by Johnson Funeral Service, PA, White Plains, MD
