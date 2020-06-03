Rita Elizabeth Brawner

  • 0
Rita Elizabeth Brawner

RITA BRAWNER

NANJEMOY — Rita Elizabeth Brawner, 99, of Nanjemoy, Md., entered into eternal rest on May 26, 2020.

Born in Leonardtown, Md., on Aug. 22, 1920, to the late Francis Gerald Clements and the late Daisy Rose Clements. She is preceded in death by her husband, John Dyer Brawner; sons, William Gerald Brawner and Robert Julian Brawner; daughter, Donna Lee Merchant; brothers, Joseph “Allen” Clements, Phillip “Leo” Clements and John “Jack” Clements; and sisters, Frances “Frannie” Roache, Margaret “Eloise” Ryder, Mary Rebecca “Bernice” Rossander, Regina “Geri” Rice, Agnes “Susie” Martin, Ester “Marie” Bassett, Dorothy Echols and June Brown. Rita is survived by her daughters, Virginia Ann Wathen, Margaret Lynn Dobry and Oetta Jane Carrick; and sister, Mary Clara Means. She is also survived by 35 grandchildren, 53 great grandchildren and 24 great-great-grandchildren.

Rita was a member of St. Ignatius Catholic Church-Hilltop and a retired employee of High’s/Southland Corp. Rita enjoyed fishing, dancing and woodworking. Among her many gifts was her ability to tell a great story. Rita always put her family first and spending time with loved ones was her greatest joy.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, June 3, 2020, from 2PM to 4PM and from 6PM to 8PM at Arehart-Echols Funeral Home, PA (211 St. Mary’s Ave., La Plata, Md.). A Funeral Mass will be held on Thursday, June 4, 2020, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, La Plata, Md., at 10 AM. Interment to follow in Sacred Heart Catholic Cemetery. In accordance with COVID-19 guidelines, masks are required and social distancing is still in place. While the funeral home is operating at half capacity, we ask that all visitors be mindful of others who might be waiting their turn for visitation.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of Charles County or St. Ignatius Catholic Church-Hilltop.

A memorial/celebration of life will take place on Aug. 22, 2020, (her 100th birthday) at her residence.

Online condolences to the family may be shared at arehartechols.com.

APG Chesapeake

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Covering COVID-19

Covering COVID-19 on the Mid-Shore

JIM NORMANDIN

Dear readers,

As the evolving concern and impact of the COVID-19 coronavirus heightens, all of us at your local newspaper and APG Media of Chesapeake are dedicated to providing the most recent and relevant information to our community.

During these unprecedented times, it is crucial for all people to get local and reliable information from a trusted source.

As we see our role to inform and update our community of the latest news or announcements, effective immediately, all local news, public information and announcements surrounding the coronavirus will be accessible as a public service to all visitors to our websites.

If you have questions or would like to submit information, please submit your questions to us and our news teams will do our best to assist you in providing information.

Each and every day, we are grateful for the work of our associates, the support from our community and the trust our readers and clients bestow in us.

Be safe.

Jim Normandin

President and Publisher

Newsletters