Rita Jane Tompkins "Janie"

WALDORF — Rita (Janie) Tompkins, 61, of Waldorf passed away peacefully in her sleep at home on Friday, June 26, 2020. Born in Washington, D.C. in 1958 to the late John and Grace (Helen) Talbert. She worked at a management company for many years until her health declined. She is survived by her sister Norma McDaniel of St.Leonard; her two daughters, Bonnie Tompkins (Dave Owens) of Waldorf and Laurie Tompkins (Lisa Fuchs) of Waldorf. She has four grandchildren who she adored and loved spending time with: Jonathan, Robert , Charles-Poo and Tristan-Fred. She also has many nieces and nephews.
The family will plan a Celebration Of Life at a later date.
