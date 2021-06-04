BRANDYWINE — Robert Bowen “Robbie” Baden, Jr., of Brandywine passed away on May 22, 2021. Beloved son of Robert “Buddy”and Sandra Baden, Sr., Devoted Father of Robert Bowen “Bobby” Baden, III , USMC, (Courtnie Stone), Dear brother of Doris Pritchett (Daniel), Uncle of Taylor York (Megan), and Great Uncle of Paisley York. He is also survived by the brothers of his heart, Wesley Brooks and Dennis Baden; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
He was a life long resident of Brandywine, Md. He graduated from St. Mary’s Ryken High School in 1982. He worked for Brandywine Auto Parts for 30 years and made many friends in the different shops that he worked in. He joined Baden Volunteer Fire Department at the age of 16 and was a lifetime member. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, watching NASCAR and Indy races. He also enjoyed watching the Nationals and the Redskins and attending the Redskins games with his son. He also enjoyed planting a garden and working in the tobacco field.
Celebration of Life will be held on June 17, 2021, at Baden Volunteer Fire Department, 16608 Brandywine Road, Brandywine MD 20613 at 6 p.m. Fire Department Service at 7 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Burn Unit at MedStar Washington Hospital Center 110 Irving Street NW, Washington D.C. 20010.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.