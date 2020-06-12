Robert C. Griffith Sr.

CHARLOTTE HALL — Robert Carl Griffith Sr., 77, passed away on Friday, June 5, 2020, at the Charlotte Hall Veteran’s Home.
Born on December 4, 1942, in Sheffield, Pa., he was the son of the late Sam Griffith and the late Deveda Felton Griffith. Mr. Griffith served in the U.S. Navy until he was Honorably Discharged in 1963. He then retired as a plant foreman for the General Services Administration. He loved working in the yard and spending time with his family and friends.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Griffith was preceded in death by his wife of 49 years, Barbara Pearl Griffith; one sister, Kristal Straziser, and one brother, Edward Griffith.
He is survived by one sister, Patricia Straziser of Sheffield, Pa.; one daughter Constance Ann Kenney of Lexington Park, Md.; one son, Robert Carl Griffith Jr. and his wife, Rhomi of Charlotte Hall, Md.; four grandchildren, Samantha Dronenburg and her husband, Kurt of Yokosuka, Japan, Zachary Kenney of West Palm Beach, Fla.; Mollie Kenney of Groton, Conn.; Robert Carl Griffith III of Charlotte Hall, Md., and one great grandson, Brayden Dronenburg.
A private interment will be held due to the circumstances of the COVID-19 pandemic. We are sorry to be without your friendship and physical comfort, but it is our sincere hope that a celebration of Mr. Griffith’s life will be possible in the future.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to South Point Church, 22699 Washington St., Suite B, Leonardtown, MD 20650 or to Charlotte Hall Veterans Home, 29449 Charlotte Hall Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622.
Online guestbook available at www.raymondfuneralservice.com.
