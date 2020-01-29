INDIAN HEAD — Robert Clark Wilson, 88, of Indian Head, Maryland died peacefully at home on January 18, 2020. Loving husband of Linda Wilson. Proud father of Bob Wilson, Jr. and wife Stacey and Alex Wilson and wife Heather. He is also survived by four grandsons, Dustin, Cory, Charlie and Joe and two great granddaughters, Whitney and Bailey and nephew Frank. Preceded in death by parents the Rev. Frank R. and Florence Wilson and two brothers Frank and Alexander.
Robert grew up in Hyde Park, New York. He graduated from the University of Maryland as a chemical engineer. He worked for several years for DuPont before settling in Indian Head. He and Linda were married in 1958 and have lived happily in the same house for almost 60 years.
Funeral services were held on Saturday, January 25, 2020.
Please in lieu of flowers, make a donation to St. James Episcopal Church, 7 Potomac Avenue, Indian Head, MD 20640 or Hospice of Charles County, 2505 Davis Road, Waldorf, MD 20603.
Condolences for family and friends may be left at williamsfuneralhomepa.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.