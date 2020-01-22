INDIAN HEAD — Robert Clark Wilson, 88, of Indian Head, MD died January 18, 2020. Friends will be received at St. James Episcopal Church, Indian Head, MD on Friday, January 24, 2020 from 4-7 PM with funeral service at church on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at 11 AM. Repass following at the Indian Head Pavilion. Condolences for family and friends may be left at williamsfuneralhomepa.com.
Robert Clark Wilson
