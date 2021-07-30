WEEMS, VA — WEEMS ─ Robert E. Denton (Bob), 78, died peacefully with his family by his side, on July 15, 2021 after a brief illness. He was born in Washington DC on January 29, 1943, and grew up in Camp Springs, Maryland. He was predeceased by his parents and two sisters. Bob was awarded a full ROTC scholarship to Duke University, and graduated with a degree in physics in 1965. He served for 5 years in the U.S. Navy Submarine Service, and completed advanced training from the Navy Nuclear Power School. Bob went on to a long and distinguished career in the private sector's nuclear industry. He was the President and CEO of Constellation Nuclear Group that owned and operated the Calvert Cliffs Nuclear Power Plants in Maryland and the Nine Mile Point Nuclear Plants in New York. Bob took an active role in serving his community, and was on advisory boards for the University of Maryland, Baltimore, and Duke University School of the Environment. In 1999 the Governor of Maryland appointed him to the Board of Trustees for the Chesapeake Bay Trust. He loved the water and spent the majority of his life living near the Chesapeake Bay and its tributaries. He enjoyed fishing, power boating, sailing, kayaking and crabbing with his friends and family. He loved to talk with people one-on-one, get to know their stories, learn about their day, and share wonderful insights and experiences. He loved to read and shared this passion with those in his life; talking about books, reading with them, reading to them, and giving them a love of reading as well. Bob enjoyed retired life living on the waterfront of Virginia's Northern Neck where he continued to serve the local community. He was president of the Rappahannock Foundation for the Arts, and president of the Lancaster Community Library Board of Directors. He was also voted in as Commodore of the Moran Creek Yacht Club. Always a proud graduate of Duke University, Bob was an avid fan of its Blue Devils basketball team. He never passed up an opportunity to attend games with his son, also a Duke graduate, and was overjoyed this last winter when his grandson was admitted to Duke's 2021 freshman class. He is survived by his wife, Jane N. Denton; his son, Robert A. Denton (Barbara) and their three sons; his daughter Kristin L. Flanagan (Todd) and their son and daughter; Jane's children Dominic R. Mason (Vicky) and their three daughters; and Michael A. Mason (Tricia) and their son and two daughters. In accordance with Bob's wishes, a private family memorial gathering will be held. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions be made in Bob's memory to the Lancaster Community Library, 16 Town Center Square Dr., Kilmarnock, VA 22482.
APG Chesapeake
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.