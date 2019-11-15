PORT TOBACCO, MD — Robert Ellsworth Simonds, Jr., 76, died Friday, November 8, 2019.
He leaves behind, his wife of 45 years, Maudena (Barteaux) Simonds; his son, Robert Simonds, III; his daughter, Renee Bowyer and her spouse, Kenneth Bowyer, Jr.; his grandchildren, Caelan and Miram Bowyer; his brothers, Stephen and Gregory Simonds; and many nieces, nephews, and close friends.
Born in Washington, D.C., the son of Robert Sr. and Frances (Matthews) Simonds, he spent his childhood in Hollywood, Maryland before enlisting in the Army. He eventually settled in Port Tobacco with his family where he resided for more than 40 years.
After his service in the Army, he pursued his education in mechanical engineering, meeting his wife Maudena during this time. They were married on November 9, 1974.
Mr. Simonds was an active member of his church community, both as a Roman Catholic at Sacred Heart Church and a Southern Baptist at First Baptist of St. Charles. He was active in the Knights of Columbus, frequently serving as Santa Claus for the church bazaar. He also served as a member of the Board of Trustees at FBCSC.
Visitation on Tuesday, November 15, 2019 from 5-8PM at Raymond Funeral Service Chapel, 5635 Washington Avenue, La Plata, Maryland 20646 with an additional visitation on Wednesday, November 20, 2019 from 10AM until time of Funeral Service at 11AM at First Baptist Church of St. Charles, 136 Stoddert Avenue, Waldorf, Maryland 20602. Interment will be at Maryland Veterans Cemetery in Cheltenham, Maryland at a later date.
Memorial contributions in Robert’s name are asked to First Baptist Church of St. Charles.
