Robert Erwin Deskins, Sr. "Bob"

INDIAN HEAD — Robert “Bob” Erwin Deskins Sr., 78, passed away peacefully June 3, 2020, at the Charlotte Hall Veterans home in St. Mary’s County, Md. He was born on June 8, 1941, in Indian Head, Md., to the late Raymond E. Deskins Sr and Evelyn Scott Deskins.
Bob graduated from Lackey High School and served in the U.S. Navy during the Pueblo incident. After his service, he returned to Indian Head where he spent the remainder of his life.
He was a volunteer fireman and served on the Charles County Fair Board for 40 years. He retired from the Naval Ordnance Station in Indian Head and had his own fire extinguisher business, Potomac Fire Extinguisher Company. You probably saw him wave to you with his leg out of the door of his red business truck. He loved the outdoors, gardening and mostly, spending time with family and friends.
He was a loving father, grandfather, brother, son, uncle and friend to many. He is survived by his son, Robert (Bobby) Deskins Jr. and wife, Debbie, and their three children; daughter, Diane Deskins Hicks and husband Jack (Bill); brother, Raymond E. Deskins Jr.; sister, Patricia Jo Lyon and her husband, James; sister-in-law, Judith (Judy) Deskins; former wife, Margaret Ann (Tina) Reese and many nieces, nephews and family loved ones.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Raymond E. Deskins Sr. and Evelyn Scott Deskins; brother, James (Jim) Deskins and sister-in-law, Patricia (Pat) Deskins.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Charles County Fair, P.O. Box 968, La Plata, MD 20646.
A private service and burial was held for the family. Internment took place at the Maryland Veterans Cemetery Cheltenham, Md.
Condolences for family and friends may be left at williamsfuneralhomepa.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.