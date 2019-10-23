LA PLATA — Robert “Bob” Boyce, age 79, of La Plata, MD, passed away on October 16, 2019.
Bob was born on August 11, 1940 at Cornwall Hospital in New York. He was son to the late George A. Boyce and Melissa L. Boyce of Wallkill, New York.
After graduating from Wallkill Central High School, Robert joined the United States Navy in 1958 and served as an Aviation Machinist Mat in VAP-62 at Jacksonville, FL. Bob served in the Vietnam conflict as a detachment aboard the USS Hancock, USS Midway, USS Coral Sea, and the USS Kitty Hawk, as well as duty in support of the Vietnam Conflict in Subic Bay, Philippines. He was awarded four Navy Unit Commendations, the Vietnam Service Medal, Vietnam Campaign Medal, National Defense Service Medal, and two Good Conduct Medals.
During his military tour he met and married his wife of 57 years, Vicky Dean Basler, of Petros, Tenn. They had three children, Robert “Bobby” Boyce, Mitzie Spaulding, and Cindy Stine.
Bob worked for the Naval Intelligence Command in Suitland, MD, where he retired after 35 years of federal service.
Bob was a lifetime member of the Disabled American Veterans, the Navy Memorial Register in Washington, D.C., and supported the Vietnam Veterans of America.
Bob loved spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He also enjoyed going to their vacation home in Petros, TN, feeding and watching the birds, flying, traveling around the US, collecting coins, family genealogy, woodworking, woodcarving, and making items for his family.
In addition to his parents, Robert was preceded in death by his brother, George A. Boyce.
Bob is survived by his wife of 57 years, Vicky Dean; one son, Robert Dean Boyce, and wife Kelly, of La Plata, MD; two daughters, Mitzie Spaulding, and husband Chris, of Charleston, SC, and Cindy Stine, and husband Randy, of Faulkner, MD; one sister, Carol Balbach, and husband Carl, of Pine Bush, NY; and one sister-in-law, Renee Boyce, of Waynesboro, VA.
Bob is also survived by eleven grandchildren, Krystle Johnson, and husband Ish, Kassi Lewis, and husband Mark, Nicole Boyce, Morgan Ambort, and husband Michael, Madison and McKenzie Roof, Christopher and Aryn Spaulding, Kalee Kelly, and husband Matthew, Corri Stine, and Naomi Vega; and eleven great-grandchildren and two on the way.
Bob was a member of the Dutch Reformed Church in New Harley, NY; the Reformed Church of Montgomery in Montgomery, NY; and the La Plata United Methodist Church and the First Baptist Church of La Plata, both in La Plata, MD.
A Visitation will be held on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 from 5PM until 8PM at Raymond Funeral Chapel, 5635 Washington Avenue, La Plata, MD 20646. A Funeral Service will take place on Thursday, October 31, 2019 at 11AM at the First Baptist Church of La Plata, 9070 Hawthorne Road, La Plata, MD 20646. Interment will take place at a later date, with Navy Honors, at Maryland Veterans Cemetery, Cheltenham, MD.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested contributions be made to the Disabled American Veterans (DAV), Post Office Box 14301, Cincinnati, Ohio 45250-0301.
