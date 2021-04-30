MECHANICSVILLE — Robert L. Osborne passed away on April 6, 2021, at Washington Hospital Center in Washington, D.C.
He was born in Washington, D.C., December 1, 1943, to the late Robert M. Osborne and the late Mary C. Osborne.
Formerly he was a printer (offset pressman) for the United States Postal Service.
Bob is survived by his children Kenneth A. Osborne, Kelly C. Mahoney,James E. Osborne; grandchildren, Tristan Colvin, Jesse Shores, Jacklyn Shores, Alexa Shores, Kayli Osborne, Waylon Mahoney and Cameron Osborne.
Bob loved spending time with his family. He had a love for music, especially the Beatles. He always had kind things to say about everyone and loved to laugh.
A celebration of life will be upcoming in May.
