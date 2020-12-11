CELINA, Ohio — Robert Michael O’Connor, “Mike”, 73, of Celina, Ohio, formerly of Cobb Island, Md., passed away November 30, 2020, at Celina Manor long-term care facility.
Born Tuesday, June 24, 1947, in Altoona, Penn., to Donald E. O’Connor and Marie A. Evans. Eldest middle sibling of six children: Ronald J. (Marty), Ann M., James “Pat” P. (Linda), Josie Tweed, and Thomas J. O’Connor.
U.S. Air Force veteran, 1966 — 1970.
In addition to his parents, preceded in death by his brothers Ronald J. O’Connor and Thomas J. O’Connor.
He is survived by his aunt, Pinky Newberry (Evans) of Bellwood, Penn.; brother, James P. O’Connor (Linda) of Felton, Del.; two sisters Ann O’Connor of Ardmore, Okla.; and Josie Tweed of Brandywine, Md.; two sons Keith L. Stup of Deale, Md., and Kevin L. Stup of Florissant, Colo.; two daughters, Michelle M. Shane (William) of Lexington, Kent., and Misty P. Carotti (Giovani) of Florissant, Colo.; granddaughter Ashleigh Stup of Richmond, Va., and two grandchildren, G. Wallace Shane and Violet T. Shane of Lexington, Kent.
His daughters held a private Memorial service on Friday, December 4, at Cisco Funeral Home in Celina, Ohio. A life celebration for family and friends will be held in summer 2021 in Hollidaysburg, Penn., where his remains will be interred at the old Saint Mary Parish Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to www.dementiasociety.org/donate. Read the full obituary at www.ciscofuneralhome.com/obituaries/Robert-Mike-O-Connor/#!/Obituary.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.