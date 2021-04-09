PORT REPUBLIC — Robert S. Crum passed away peacefully in his home on April 2, 2021. Robert graduated from University of Maryland Francis King Carey School of Law in 1971 and has been a practicing attorney in Prince Frederick, Md., for 49 years.
He is survived by his two adult children Austin Crum (Sarah) and Tess Butner (Clark) as well as his four grandchildren Kaden, Bethany, Kaine and Carter.
