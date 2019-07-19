WALDORF — Another Angel got their wings on Friday, June 28, 2019, when Robert Scruggs, 50, went to be with his Heavenly Father. He is survived by his loving wife Sheila McGovern, and his beloved mother Deborah Scruggs. He is also survived by many loving family members and friends. His grand-daughter Amber Butler has organized a Celebration of His Life on July 20, 2019 at 4:00 p.m.
