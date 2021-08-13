BLOUNTS CREEK, NC — Mr. Roger Henry Seltz, age 87, a resident of Freshwater Drive, Blounts Creek, NC died Sunday, August 1, 2021 at his home.
Mr. Seltz was born in Gladwin, Michigan on November 22, 1933. He was the son of the late Oscar Henry Seltz and Phoebe Elizabeth Ensign Seltz. Mr. Seltz was a pioneering aeromedical engineer with the Federal Government, and also served as science advisor to NATO, and consultant to congressman Steny Hoyer. He was a member of Warren Chapel United Methodist Church.
Mr. Seltz was married to the former Martha Karlyn Rose, who preceded him in death.
Mr. Seltz is survived by two sons, Michael Scott Seltz of Landover, Maryland and Matthew Stephen Seltz of Germantown, Maryland; four grandchildren; one great grandchild, and sister Clara Carvey of Michigan.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Seltz was preceded in death by 10 siblings.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Warren Chapel United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 197, Blounts Creek, N.C. 27814.
