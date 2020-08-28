LA PLATA — November 5, 1932 — August 22, 2020
With his family at his side, Ronald Morey passed away quietly on Aug. 22, 2020 in Charlottesville, Va., after his struggle with cancer.
Ron was born and raised in Leominster, Mass. son of the late Perley and Norene (Cash) Morey. He graduated from Leominster High School in 1952. Ron resided in Southern Maryland for over 40 years.
Ron has proudly and honorably served his country in many capacities for over 40 years. He is a Navy Veteran serving 1952-1957, a Air Force Veteran serving 1958-1973, and a retired US Capitol Police Officer serving 1973-1993. Ron was a Vietnam Veteran serving two tours. He also belonged to the Free-Mason Society for over 50 years.
Ron’s passions were related to animals, science, clocks, watches, astronomy, automobiles, and college and professional sports.
Ron is survived by his three children; Linda Vera and son-in-law Laurence Vera of Keswick, VA; Douglas Morey and daughter-in-law Lucia Morey of La Plata; and Robin Morey and daughter-in-law Deborah Morey of Decatur, Ga.; his granddaughter is Allison Morey Snyder of La Plata, and his beloved Poodle Dog and best friend Papa. Ron is also survived by his brother, Barry of Deerfield, Mass. Ron was predeceased by his sisters: Lillian Norton, Phyllis Reidl and brothers: Perley, James and Norman Morey.
A private service with full military honors will be conducted at Arlington National Cemetery for Ron at a later date. Online condolences may be expressed at https://www.hillandwood.com/obituaries/obituary-listings.
Memorial contributions in Ron’s name can be made to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty of Animals. https://www.aspca.org/donate
