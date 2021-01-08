GILBERT, Ariz. — On Saturday January 2, 2021, Ronald Ray Burns passed away at the age of 71. A life defined not by doing everything right but by always trying to do the right thing.
Ron was born in Charles County and raised in Indian Head before relocating to Arizona.
A 35-year law enforcement official, Ron served as the Chief of Police for Kirkland, Wash., Tempe, Ariz., and Lakewood, Colo.
He is survived by his wife Nancy Burns, his married children Dave and Charissa Burns, Matt and Carrie Burns, Ryan and Ida Watts and his grandchildren whom he adored: Jake, Sam, Cooper, Charlie, Xander, Harlee, Elizabeth (Gracie), Logan, Maverick and Kylie.
Ron was preceded in death by his father Charles Burns, mother Dora Burns and sister Janis Blanchard. Services are pending until such time when it is safer for public gatherings. To offer condolences please email rburns16@cox.net. In lieu of flowers contributions to The Valley of the Sun Dog Rescue would be appreciated. (https://www.valleyofthesundogrescue.org/).
