PARAMOUNT, Calif. — Ronald Sinclair Massey of Hiltop, Md. passed away on Saturday, September 12, 2020 in Paramount Calif., where he has lived for over 25 years. He will be brought home to rest. His Viewing will be held on Friday, October 2, 2020, 10am until time of Service 11am at the Henson Valley Christian Church, 1900 Tucker Rd., Fort Washington, MD 20744.
Interment will be Held at Cheltenham Veterans Cemetery, Cheltenham, Md. Arrangements by Ross-Bluford Funeral Service, Clinton, Md.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.