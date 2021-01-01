WALDORF — Ronald Tyson Brown, 78, of Waldorf, MD gained his wings on December 23, 2020. Ronnie was born on January 4, 1942 in Frederick, MD to the late Henry Brown, Jr. and Violet Duckett Brown. Ronnie graduated from Lincoln High School, Class of 1959. From there he attended Morgan State University until he decided to join the US Navy where he served for 4 years. During his naval service while stationed in Newport, RI, he met his loving wife, Sandra, whom he married on December 5, 1963. Ronnie leaves behind to cherish his memories his loving wife, Sandra Burwell Brown; son, Curtis Brown (Monica) of Laveen, AZ; daughter, Suzanne Simmons (Jeffery); grandson, Shawn Simmons (his "Main Man" and the "love of his life") of Waldorf, MD; siblings, whom he loved dearly, brother, Wayne Brown (Isabelle) of Baltimore, MD; and sister, Charlene Brown Ivy (Melvyn) of Mitchellville, MD; numerous nieces and nephews; and a host of cousins and friends. In addition to his parents, Ronnie was preceded in death by his brother, Henry "Sandy" Brown, III, and his sister, Sherly Ambush.
Visitation will be from 12:00 noon until time of service at 1:00 p.m. on Monday, January 4, 2021 at Briscoe-Tonic Funeral Home, 2294 Old Washington Road, Waldorf, MD. (LIVE STREAMING LINK - https://youtu.be/5NKRWYXHrEA . Interment will be on Thursday, January 7, 2021 (gate time 9:45 a.m.) at Cheltenham Veterans Cemetery, Cheltenham, MD.
