INDIAN HEAD — Ronda B. Copeland, 60, of Indian Head died on November 10, 2019. She was an Activities Coordinator with local nursing homes for over 20 years . She is survived by her husband, Robert Copeland and children, Robert Copeland, Jr., Amy Zimmerman, and Laura Copeland. A full obituary and online guestbook for the family are available at www.RaymondFuneralService.com.
Ronda Bernice Copeland
