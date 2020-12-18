LITTLE RIVER, SC — Rosa Isabelle England Bolen, 92, is survived by her five children, Cynthia Blankenship, son-in-law Ray; Thomas Bolen, daughter-in-law Helen; Bruce Bolen (Sharon Kroeckel); Kathleen Lange, son-in-law Bob; and Gail Bolen. Her only surviving sister, Doris Brown resides in Atlanta, GA and sister-in-law Ann Bolen in Sunset Beach, NC. Rosa has enjoyed 10 grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren, and 2 great-great grandchildren.
Born in Seat Pleasant, Md., on June 15, 1928, she was the daughter of the late Edwin and Mariam England. Rosa was the wife of the late Edward E. Bolen, who passed 5 years after retiring at age 54. She managed on her own with the help of her family for a number of years. Rosa made 9 trips to Alaska to enjoy her oldest son’s family, rode on a snowmobile and flew in her son’s prop plane.
She was a long-time member of Corkran Memorial Methodist Church in Temple Hills, Md., where she taught preschool for 14 years, influencing a multitude of children. After retiring from teaching, she was employed for 10 years with a division of the Census Bureau as a secretary, where she acquired another nickname, “Red Pencil Rosa,” the self-appointed editor of all correspondence leaving the office. After retiring, she moved to Alexandria, Va., to care for her 90+ year old mother who subsequently passed at age 97. Rosa then moved to Centreville, Va., to an independent living complex where she volunteered at two local elementary schools preparing projects for the teachers to hand out to students, even during the summer to keep busy.
Rosa lived a full life residing in her later years with her oldest daughter and son-in-law in North Carolina; later residing in an assisted living facility; and has now reunited with her husband Edward and her family members in Heaven. A sincere thank you to all who have been a special part of her life as a friend, student, co-worker, relative, or a compassionate care taker having engraved your kindness in her heart.
Please visit www.leefhandcrematory.com for the full obituary.
