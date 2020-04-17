Rosa Maria Inguanzo (Lazcano)

WALDORF — Rosa Maria Inguanzo, 90, of Waldorf, Md., passed away on April 10, 2020, at the University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center in La Plata.
She was preceded in death by her late husband, Dr. Juan A. Inguanzo, and their son, Juan. She is survived by her daughter, Rosa, son-in-law, Edgardo, and grandkids, Alexander and Cristina Hernandez of Waldorf, Md.
Interment will be private, with a Memorial Mass to take place at a later date.
Online guestbook is available at www.raymondfuneralservice.com.
