GREAT FALLS, Va., — (Hancock) Rosalind Hancock Elmore of Great Falls, Va., peacefully passed on January 26 at Reston Hospital Center after a nine year battle with cancer. She was born in Fredericksburg in 1943 to Budd and Rose Gough Hancock, originally from Charles County, Md. She graduated from King George High School, from VCU with a BS degree in Psychology and attended graduate school at UVA.
She is survived by her husband of 53 years, David C Elmore, her sons David C Elmore, Jr and Darren B Elmore and three grandchildren, Ashley, Brendon and Avery. In lieu of flowers the family requests that contributions be made to the American Cancer Society.
