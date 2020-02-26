MECHANICSVILLE, MD — Roy Allen Pearce, 91, of Mechanicsville, MD, died Friday, February 21, 2020 at St. Mary's Hospital in Leonardtown, MD.
Roy was born on September 11, 1928 in Rossiter, PA to the late Dallas Claire Pearce and Laura Mae Salsgiver Pearce. He was raised in and around Punxsutawney, PA and was the last of 11 children to pass away. He married the love of his life, Nellie Green Pearce, on February 10, 1952. They were married for 68 years. They enjoyed attending church services at the First Baptist Church of La Plata, MD.
He served in the U.S. Army (6/27/46-10/27/47) and U.S. Air Force (1/11/51-1/10/55). One of his tours took him to QM Corps Kobe Base Japan in 1946, shortly after the bombing of Hiroshima and Nagasaki in World War II. He received the National Defense Service Medal and Good Conduct Medal.
After losing his father at the young age of 13, he went to work in a coal mine. He later worked on the railroad in upstate New York, and retired as a Heavy Equipment Mechanic from the Federal Government in Carderock, MD.
Roy was predeceased by his parents, Dallas and Laura Pearce; siblings, Orey Pearce, Mary Palmer, Claude Pearce, Norman Pearce, Blaine Pearce, Mable "Midge" Bowers, Bertha Roush, James Pearce, Richard Pearce, Almeda Harvey; his in-laws, Alfred and Mary Kuntz; and infant grandson, Gabriel Ubinas.
He is survived by his wife, Nellie Green Pearce; three daughters, Darleen Stein and her husband Tom of Coinjock, NC, Donna Watson and her husband, Mark, of Brandywine, MD, Laura Pearce and her longtime partner, Demetri Kousathanas of Clearwater, FL; grandchildren, Carl Tucker (Heather), Kendra Stein Ridley (Gerald), Daniel Tucker (Jessica), Michael Tucker (Amy), Tara Ubinas (Mike), Jennifer Ubinas (Kyle), Adam Stein (Sherri), Kara Stein Krueger (Scott), Allison Watson Aponte (Marcos), Nathaniel Ubinas (Allison), Holly Watson (Wes), and Erin Watson (Connor); great-grandchildren, Dillon, Courtney, Alisha, Christopher, Katie, Kelsie, Cameron, Hope, Gavin, Russell, Alexus, Ava, Elizabeth, Hallie, Walker, Gracie, Kellan, Barrett, Zayden, Leverett "Lev," Monroe, Lennon, "Kitt," Gwynn, Ella; and many family and friends.
He enjoyed his woodworking projects, making things for others and was very skilled at his craft. He loved the outdoors, working in the yard and on various types of projects. He would always be there to help others. His opinions and knowledge were valued by all. He was referred to as the original McGyver with a way to fix any project put before him with a contagious inspiration to never give up, no matter the obstacles. He was respected by all.
He cherished spending time with family and friends. He enjoyed joking with his family, especially his grandchildren. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, uncle and friend. His loyalty, friendship, wisdom, and sense of humor will always be remembered and will be forever missed.
Visitation will Friday, February 28, 2020 from 9:30AM until time of Funeral Service at 11AM at First Baptist Church of La Plata, 9070 Hawthorne Road, LaPlata, MD 20646. Interment with honors will take place at the Resurrection Cemetery, 8000 Woodyard Road, Clinton, MD 20735.
Memorial contributions in Roy's name are asked to the American Cancer Society or the Charlotte Hall Veterans Home.
