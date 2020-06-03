Rudolph L. Robinson Sr.

BRANDYWINE — Rudolph Lorayne Robinson Sr., 91, of Brandywine departed this life on May 22, 2020.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 56 years, Margaret B. Robinson; two daughters, Pearl Robinson and Sheila Curtis; one son Joseph Estep; a sister, Annie May Robinson; three brothers, John R. Robinson, William E. Robinson and Carl Hawkins Sr.
He is survived by five daughters, Margaret and Claudia Robinson, Elizabeth Colbert, Agnes Moore and Gloria (Kenneth) Simms; four sons, Rudolph Jr., Derwin (Jacquie), Franklin and Charles Robinson. Two sisters, Lillian Duckett and Susan Wilkes Davis; 35 grandchildren; 39 great-grandchildren; 7 great-great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Visitation will be held Wednesday, June 3, 2020, from 2 to 5 p.m. at Adams Funeral Home, 20605 Aquasco Road, Aquasco, Md. Private burial at The Resurrection Cemetery.
