HUGHESVILLE — Ruth Diehl Smith, 82, died March 28, 2021, with her family by her side in Hughesville, Md., after a three-year battle with Colon Cancer and other health related issues.
A memorial service will take place Saturday May 1, 2021, at River Church — 7627 Leonardtown Road (Route 5), Hughesville, MD 20637 — Service beginning at 1pm with fellowship to follow.
She was born on March 7, 1939, in Coleport, Pa., to Emerson and Marie Diehl, the sixth of 14 children. She graduated from York High School, in Yorktown, Va., after which she became a dance instructor with Arthur Murray dance studio where she met Ralph T. Smith. They were married on September 24, 1960.
She came to Washington, D.C., as a telephone operator in 1962. Following which she worked for Greyhound Bus Company until around 1973. After she left the public work-force, she devoted much of her time and energy as a caregiver to family members, including her three children, four grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren.
She was a devout and active member of Cedarville Assembly of God in Cedarville, Md., and most recently, River Church in Hughesville.
Mrs. Smith is survived by her husband Ralph T. Smith, three children: Nora Gioia, Sandra Stone, and Ralph E. Smith, four grandchildren: Stephanie Gioia-Ely, Joshua Stone, Michael Gioia, and Lucas Smith, six great-grandchildren: Madison Stone, Abigail Stone, Jasper Ely, Lara Stone, Richard Stone, and Levi Ely.
She was preceded in death by her parents, five sisters, and one brother.
