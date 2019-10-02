DUNKIRK —Ruth Bush Strosnider, 96, of Dunkirk, MD passed away at home on September 24, 2019.
Born August 11, 1923 in Quicksburg, VA, she was the daughter of Bryan and Rettie Bush. Ruth worked for the National Coal Association in Washington, DC for 25 years. Upon retiring, she moved from Oxon Hill, MD to Waldorf, MD to be close to family. She lived in Waldorf for 15 years where she made many lifelong friends. She next moved to Dunkirk with her son and daughter-in-law where she continued to touch people’s lives.
Ruth loved reading, crossword and word search puzzles, watching the Orioles and Redskins, and most of all, spending time with family and friends.
Ruth is survived by son, Daniel Strosnider and wife Leisa of Dunkirk and grandchildren; Casey Perry and husband Steve of Gloucester, VA; Daniel R. Strosnider and wife Nicki of Cheshire, UK. Nanny Ruth will be missed by four great-grandchildren: Aubrey, Mallory, Charlotte and Dominic.
A service will be held Friday, October 4, 2019 at Jesus the Divine Word Church, Huntingtown, MD at 11:30 A.M. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of Calvert, PO Box 838, Prince Frederick, MD 20678.
