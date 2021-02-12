RICHMOND, Va. — Budd was the son of Samuel and Florence Day. He was educated locally within St. Mary’s County. He was employed by various jobs, one of which he retired after 25 years.
He was a member of the Masonic Lodge. He is survived by daughter Joann Lingley, grandchildren Adrianna and Noah. Sisters: Mary (Mae) Morgan and Margaret (Sissy) Pittman; brother Charles (Mike) Day (Anna) and a host of nieces, nephews and friends. Services; Scott’s Funeral Home, Richmond, Va., Saturday, February 13 at 2 p.m.
