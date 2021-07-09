BAINBRIDGE, Ohio — Sandra B. Stauffer, age 54 years 3 months 10 days, the wife of Norman Stauffer passed away Tuesday June 29, 2021, at her home. She was born March 19, 1967, in St. Mary’s County. Sandra is survived by her husband; 7 sons and 4 daughters, Edwin (Leona Z.), Rosanna (Kevin Zimmerman), Jason (Rebecca S.), Nevin (Sheila M.), Isaac, Gloria (Kenneth Gehman), N. Martin, Marlena, Elmer, Landis, Twila; 6 grandsons and 5 granddaughters; her mother Irma Zimmerman; 5 brothers and 3 sisters.
She was preceded in death by her father Pheryl Zimmerman.
Visitation was held Friday July 2, 2021, at 718 Barrett Mill Road, Bainbridge from 1-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. Funeral services were 8:30 a.m. Saturday July 3, 2021, at the home and 9:30 a.m. at the Stauffer Mennonite Church on Brier Road. Burial was be in the adjoining cemetery. Kindly omit flowers.
The Smith-Moore-Ebright Funeral Home of Bainbridge is serving the family.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.