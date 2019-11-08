LA PLATA, MD — Sandra Gambeski Diachenko, 81, of La Plata, MD, died on November 5, 2019 at SagePoint Senior Living, La Plata, MD.

Sandra was born on March 10, 1938 in Bayside, NY to the late George and Wanda (nee, Skura) Gambeski.

Sandra was a reading tutor and testing center instructor at the College of Southern Maryland, prior to that she was an educator at various Charles County Public Schools. Sandra graduated from Our Lady of Mercy Academy, Syosset, NY, she earned her bachelor’s degree and New York state teachers certificate from C.W. Post College, she went on to earn two master’s degrees from the University of Maryland in education and adult reading specialties. She was a two term, 1991-1995 president of the Charles County Garden Club and a member of the Federated Garden Clubs of Maryland where she was the state treasurer for district II. Sandra loved her family, cats, books and gardening.

In addition to her parents she is predeceased by her husband, Joseph A. Diachenko.

She is survived by two sons, Alexander Diachenko and Joseph D. Diachenko and daughter in-law Alyona; daughter, Beth Collier and son in-law Burt; and two grandchildren, Max and Ana.

Family will receive friends on Monday, November 18, 2019 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 201 Saint Mary’s Ave, La Plata, MD 20646 from 9:00AM until time of Mass at 10:00AM. Inurnment will follow in Sacred Heart Catholic Cemetery, La Plata, MD.

Memorial contributions are asked to the Humane Society of Charles County, P.O. Box 1015, Waldorf, MD 20604 or Charles County Literacy Council, P.O. Box 2672, La Plata, MD 20646.

Service information

Nov 18
Friends Received
Monday, November 18, 2019
9:00AM-10:00AM
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
201 St Marys Ave
La Plata, MD 20646
Nov 18
Memorial Mass
Monday, November 18, 2019
10:00AM
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
201 St. Mary's Ave.
La Plata, MD 20646
