INDIAN HEAD, MD — Sarah E. Griffith, age 89, died November 23, 2019. Mother of Thomas Griffith, Jr. (Lorie), David Griffith (Danna), and Mary Griffith. A guest book for the family and full obituary is available at www.raymondfuneralservice.com. SERVICES WILL BE PRIVATE.
Sarah Elizabeth Griffith
