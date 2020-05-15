CROFTON — Sean Andrew Suiter formerly of White Plains, Md., passed away unexpectedly while jogging near his home in Crofton on April 14, 2020. Born May 23, 1989, in Washington D.C., he was the youngest of three sons born to Gary and Sharyn Suiter of White Plains, Md. He is survived by his beloved wife and best friend, Kelsey and their infant son, Owen; his parents Gary and Sharyn Suiter; two brothers, Adam (Zehra) of Potomac, Md., and Jason (Jessica) of Hughesville, Md.; as well as their beloved dogs Cali and Bruce.
Sean graduated from Lackey High School in 2008, where he played in a variety of sports which included soccer, baseball, golf and football. He also loved boating, fishing, duck hunting, golfing and snowboarding.
He worked as a Branch Chief for the Defense Counterintelligence and Security Agency.
As an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions may be sent to the GoFundMe account for Sean & Kelsey Suiter.
