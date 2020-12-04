LA PLATA — Selena Ann Prout age 55 of La Plata, Maryland, departed this life on November 23, 2020.
Selena is survived by her loving family and many friends. On Saturday, December 5, 2020, a rotational viewing will take place from 10 a.m. until time of service 11 a.m. at La Plata United Methodist Church, 3 Port Tobacco Road, La Plata, MD 20646.
Burial to follow at Shiloh UM Church Cemetery in Newburg, Md. Arrangements by Johnson Funeral Service, PA, White Plains.
