WALDORF — Sherian Loraine Hart age 49 of Waldorf, Maryland, In the afternoon hours of Sunday, January 05, 2020 transitioned home to be with the Lord. On Saturday, January 18, 2020 Viewing will take place from 9:30 am until time of Service 11:00 am at Lighthouse Baptist Church, 3150 Middletown Road, Waldorf, Maryland 20603. Burial to follow in Trinity Memorial Gardens Cemetery, Waldorf, Maryland. Arrangements by Johnson Funeral Service, PA White Plains, Maryland

To plant a tree in memory of Sherian Hart as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

APG Chesapeake

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.