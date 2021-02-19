WALDORF — (Greenwell) Shirley Ann (Greenwell) Watson, 83, of Waldorf, Md., passed away peacefully on February 8, 2021, at Sagepoint Senior Living in La Plata.
Shirley was a homemaker, floral designer at Karen’s Florist, food service worker for Charles County Public Schools, and worked at Shoppers Food Warehouse for 18 years. She enjoyed ceramics, crafts, canning and traveling anywhere; but most of all spending time with her family. Shirley was a strong woman and her Catholic faith was very important to her. She had a great sense of humor and loved to laugh.
She was born on April 3, 1937 to Lewis H. Greenwell, Sr. and Priscilla Madolin Wathen Greenwell in Waldorf. She married her high school sweetheart, Edward Joseph Watson, Sr. on December 3, 1955, at St. Peter’s Church in Waldorf, and together they went on to have five children. They enjoyed 34 years of marriage until after a brief illness, Edward passed away in 1989. Several years later, she met William Blair at church, and they were married there until he passed away in 2008 after a lengthy illness.
In addition to Edward J. Watson, Sr., Robert Wayne Watson (their son who died at birth) and William Blair, Shirley was predeceased by her parents, Lewis and Madolin, brothers Kenneth Greenwell and Lewis H. Greenwell, Jr., sisters, Mildred C. Greenwell and Myra G. Shlagel.
Shirley is survived by four children, Edward J. Watson, Jr. (Dan), Bonnie M. Watson (Jeff), Brenda A. Canter (Allan), Mark W. Watson (Donna); and her sister, Rose Langley; nine grandchildren, Mike Goldsmith, Laura Mize Goldsmith, Patrick Goldsmith, Doug Canter, Lindi Romine, April Sage, Allison Aponte, Holly Watson and Erin Watson; fourteen great-grandchildren; Olivia, Michael, Isabella, Presley, Liam, Irelynn, Peyton, Jackson, Braylen, Elijah, Joshua, Ella, Leverett and Maeverly, and a host of nieces, nephews and extended family and friends.
Limited visitation will be held Tuesday, February 16, 2021, from 2 p.m. — 4 p.m. at Raymond’s Funeral Home, La Plata. Mass of Christian burial will be held on Wednesday, February 17, at 10 a.m. with interment to follow at Resurrection Cemetery in Clinton.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation in Shirley’s name to St. Peter’s School or St. Peter’s Church, 3320 St. Peter’s Drive, Waldorf, MD 20601.
For the safety of our family and friends, there will be no repast following the funeral.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.