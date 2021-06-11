HUNTINGTOWN — On May 29, 2021, the amazing woman, Shirley Jean Naughton, AKA “Nanny’’, AKA “Shorty” observed her last sunrise before exiting “life” for a better existence.
Born into this world on March 31, 1937, Shirley Jean Naughton, was blessed with spending her life loving her family, which included husband, William Thomas Naughton (deceased), children, William Kenneth Naughton (deceased) , Deborah Jean Sypult, and Tammy Lynn Naughton-Proctor.
Shirley loved her family and was completely happy accepting what “simple” life provided her. Shirley was a private, loving woman which was often perceived as being aloof, but Shirley regarded her utmost love for her family as private and protected it as such. Shirley’s bucolic perspective on life assisted her with fostering and facilitating the love needed for raising children and grandchildren, including Christina Lynn Hawkins, Amy Michelle Sypult, Matthew Thomas Proctor (deceased), and Sarah Jean Proctor.
“Nanny” was instrumental in keeping her family unit intact by stepping up and being “Mommy” to all of her grandchildren, especially to Sarah as Matthew’s illness progressed. Nanny is also leaving behind her four beloved great grandchildren Timothy Sypult and Tristyn, Tyler, and Taylor Hawkins.
When one thinks about Shirley, visions of her potting plants, walking her yard, and happy eating junk food, which was her passion, come to mind. If she was here to offer advice to others, she would tell you to love your family and friends, express your love to them daily, and to never take life for granted. Shirley’s primary focus on life was to enjoy every day and to never take one day of life for granted. Those close to her know how much she enjoyed sitting outside at her picnic table listening to country music with her dog Asta.
On Tuesday, June 22, 2021, at 1 p.m., friends and family are invited to celebrate the inspiring and amazing life of Shirley Jean Naughton at North Beach Union Church, 8912 Chesapeake Avenue, North Beach, MD.
