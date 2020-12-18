LA PLATA — Shirley M. Garner, age 90, died peacefully on December 13, 2020, at Sagepoint Senior Living Services, La Plata, Md.
She was a lifetime resident of Charles County and retired school bus driver for Charles County. Born on September 11, 1930, in St. Louis, Mo.
She is survived by her daughter, Dianne Goodrich (Chuck); son, Harold Brent Garner, Jr.; 4 grandchildren, Brent Garner, III (Nichole), Kellie Friedrich, Tara Albert (Michael) and Ashley Pilkerton (Steve); and 5 great-grandchildren, Jacob, Sydney, Gabby, Bailey, and Otto. Shirley is survived by three sisters, Jeanne Albrittain, I.H.M., Mary Lee Jones, and Joan Marie (Charles) Richardson, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
She was predeceased by her husband, Harold Brent Garner Sr., her parents, Henry B. and Leona (Steiner) Albrittain Sr.; brother, Henry Albrittain Jr.; sisters, Doris Ballagh and Julia Ann Jones; and great-grandson, Chandler Friedrich.
Visitation will be held at Sacred Heart Catholic Church 201 St. Mary’s Ave., LaPlata, MD on Monday, December 21, 2020 from 9AM to 10AM; a Funeral Mass will start at 10AM; Interment to follow in the Church Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made in Shirley’s memory to Archbishop Neal School 104 Port Tobacco Rd., La Plata, MD 20646 or Mary’s Pantry, Sacred Heart Church, P.O. 1390, La Plata, MD 20646. Online condolences may be shared at arehartechols.com.
