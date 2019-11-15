EASTON — Shirley Mae Tyson Gore, 77, of Easton, MD, passed away at her residence on November 11, 2019 after a long, courageous battle with cancer. Her body gave out before her spirit, and she departed this life surrounded by her husband of 61 years and her loving family. Born November 6, 1942 in Washington, D.C., she was the daughter of the late William T. Tyson and Josephine H. Tyson. She graduated from Chamberlain Vocational High School, where she met the love of her life, Thomas Alfred Gore. They were married on December 27, 1958, and raised their two children in Charles County, Maryland, before retiring to the eastern shore of Maryland in 2004. She retired from the Charles County, Maryland, government after 28 years, where she worked as the Clerk for the Commissioners. She was known as a “walking encyclopedia” of all things related to the county government she served for so long. Shirley also graduated from Charles County Community College while she worked for the county. She loved buying shoes, going to the beach, fishing, getting her nails done, playing poker, scrapbooking, and taking special trips with her daughter Terry. Shirley is survived by her loving and devoted husband Tom, her daughter Terry of Chester, MD, her son Thomas and daughter-in-law Ruth Anna of Crisfield, MD; and four grandchildren, Taryn (Travis), Tommy, Patrick, and Ryan.
A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at 1:45 PM at Cheltenham Veterans Cemetery, 11301 Crain Highway, Cheltenham, MD.
The family would like to thank Talbot Hospice for the kindness and care they provided to Shirley and her family during this difficult time. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to Talbot Hospice, 586 Cynwood Drive, Easton, MD 21601 or at TalbotHospice.org. For online condolences, please visit www.fhnfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.