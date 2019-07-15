Stanley DeWitt Gaines, 80, of Waldorf, Maryland passed away July 15, 2019 at the Charles County Hospice House in the aftermath of a devastating stroke suffered on June 27.
Stanley, born on June 17, 1939 to Alpha Cox and Henry DeWitt Gaines, spent a happy childhood in Memphis, Tennessee, surrounded by his older sisters and brother, enjoying his mother’s skillful cooking and working part-time in his father’s grocery store.
He met his wife of fifty-eight years, Colleen Caldwell Gaines, while they were both students at Bob Jones University in Greenville, South Carolina; they were married on June 16, 1961. Together, they settled in southern Maryland, raising a family of four children and eventually beginning the ministry that has come to be known as the Southern Maryland Fellowship Church and Christian Academy in White Plains.
With his Bachelor of Science degree in Business, Stanley worked for many years in insurance and real estate and-- due to the needs of the aforementioned four children-- held a night position at the Safeway of District Heights, Maryland. Additionally, he was a long time member of Riverdale Baptist Church where he taught Sunday School to fifth grade boys for a decade.
In his spare time, Stanley enjoyed fishing, hunting, watching classic movies, and in more recent years, spending time in Myrtle Beach.
Since its founding in 1985, Stanley has actively held leadership positions with the Southern Maryland Fellowship Church and Christian Academy, most recently as the organization’s President of the Board of Elders. He regularly participated in their weekly Awana program and was active in the Men’s Prayer Breakfast gatherings. In fact, many will most remember Stanley Gaines for his unwavering commitment to extended daily prayer-- prayers that included each and every member of his growing family, as well as the many prayer requests sent to him through the church/school.
Stanley is survived by his wife, Colleen Caldwell Gaines, and children, Kathleen (Terry) Davis, Maureen (Randall) Gaines-Ramey, Matthew (Jennifer) Gaines, and Andrew Gaines. His legacy includes grandchildren: Emily (José) Pichardo, Victoria (Patrick) James, Olivia (Matthew) Hardwick, Susan Merkle, Caleb Merkle, Matthew Gaines, Zachary Gaines, Annie Gaines, and a great granddaughter, Kaylee Pichardo. His surviving relatives include his sister, Emily Worthy of Georgia, and a number of beloved nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Stanley’s other siblings, Addie Sue Sudduth, Martha Jean Whitington, and Edward Gaines, as well as his parents, all predeceased him.
A private funeral service for immediate family members will be held later this week. Other family, friends, and members of his church family are invited to a Memorial Service in Stanley’s honor to be held on Saturday, July 20 at Southern Maryland Fellowship Church, 9805 Faith Baptist Church Rd, White Plains, MD 20695. A receiving line will begin at noon with the service following at 2 p.m. Please call 301-870-2550 for more information.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to either the Southern Maryland Fellowship Church (P.O. Box 1668, White Plains, MD 20695) or Hospice of Charles County (2505 Davis Road, Waldorf, MD 20603).
Three words that best characterize the life of this memorable man are faithful, prayerful, and strong.
