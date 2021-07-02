YORK, Pa. — Steven L. Griffin, 66, former resident of Saint Mary’s County, entered into rest at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, June 22, 2021, at WellSpan Chambersburg Hospital.
He was the loving husband of Rebecca L. (Clark) Griffin. The couple celebrated 25 years of marriage on January 6, 2021. Born August 8, 1954, in La Plata, Md., Steven was the oldest son of late Willis L. and Jean B. (Miles) Griffin.
He proudly served in the United States Marine Corps from 1971-1975. Steven worked as a construction superintendent. He enjoyed wood carving and liked to make walking sticks.
In addition to his wife, Rebecca, Steven is survived by his former wife, Dema Anderson of Maryland; five children: Shane Griffin (Michelle) of the state of California, Shannon Dalka (Dale) of Maryland, Shawn Griffin (Rebecca) of Maryland, Robert Brownlie of Virginia, and Kaitlyn Baum (Davey) of Pennsylvania; fourteen grandchildren: Kayla Bean, Kelsie Jones (Alex), Dylan Dalka, Shawn Griffin Jr., Claten Burch, Hunter Burch, Kierstin Dalka, MacKenzie Griffin, Hayden Griffin, Greyson McIntyre, Kyndal Dalka, Austin Griffin, Lucas Baum, and Declan Baum; great granddaughter: Remingtyn Slaughter; and six siblings: Francis Freeman (Oren), Marjorie Dibari (John), Ronnie Bassford (Walter), Karen Seay (Walter), Donald Griffin and Kimberly Chandler (Tony).
Following cremation, services for Steven will begin at 9 a.m. on July 23, 2021, at Encounter Christian Center, 30080 Henry Lane, Charlotte Hall, MD, 20622. Interment will follow at Trinity Church Memorial Gardens. A celebration of life will be held afterwards at Patuxent Moose Lodge, Hollywood, MD.
Memorial contributions may be made to Encounter Christian Center, P.O. Box 412, Charlotte Hall, MD, 20622 or Patuxent Moose Lodge, 23886 Mervell Dean Rd., Hollywood, MD, 20636.
